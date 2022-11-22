Asia Pacific > Singapore-based tech company raises $1.5 mln in funding round for carbon trading marketplace

Singapore-based tech company raises $1.5 mln in funding round for carbon trading marketplace

Published 03:36 on November 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 03:36 on November 22, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A Singapore-based climate tech company has closed a pre-seed fundraising round at $1.5 million, and will use the capital to scale its operations in Southeast Asia and accelerate the launch of a blockchain-based carbon trading marketplace in early 2023, it announced on Tuesday.

A Singapore-based climate tech company has closed a pre-seed fundraising round at $1.5 million, and will use the capital to scale its operations in Southeast Asia and accelerate the launch of a blockchain-based carbon trading marketplace in early 2023, it announced on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software