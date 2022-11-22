Singapore-based tech company raises $1.5 mln in funding round for carbon trading marketplace

Published 03:36 on November 22, 2022 / Last updated at 03:36 on November 22, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A Singapore-based climate tech company has closed a pre-seed fundraising round at $1.5 million, and will use the capital to scale its operations in Southeast Asia and accelerate the launch of a blockchain-based carbon trading marketplace in early 2023, it announced on Tuesday.