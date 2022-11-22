Asia Pacific > Govt commissioned report finds strengths and weaknesses in four ACCU methods, calls for substantial overhaul

Govt commissioned report finds strengths and weaknesses in four ACCU methods, calls for substantial overhaul

Published 10:24 on November 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:37 on November 22, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

An Australian government-commissioned report on four offset methodologies, currently subject to an independent review, has found each need to be overhauled to ensure their integrity in relation to additionality and permanence.

An Australian government-commissioned report on four offset methodologies, currently subject to an independent review, has found each need to be overhauled to ensure their integrity in relation to additionality and permanence.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software