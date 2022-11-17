Australia’s energy minister has met with China’s climate envoy on the sidelines of negotiations at COP27, agreeing to cooperate on climate issues, as he used a plenary session to support the EU’s establishment of a loss and damage fund.
COP27: Australia climate minister meets China’s counterpart, voices support for EU’s loss and damage fund
