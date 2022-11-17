The EU shifted against a longstanding deadlock at UN climate talks on Thursday by proposing to establish a loss and damage fund for the most vulnerable countries, using money that could be raised partly by a levy on aviation, shipping, or fossil fuels.
COP27: EU proposes UN climate damage fund, with shipping and aviation levy contributing
