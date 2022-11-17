A group of seven East African nations are successfully using Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) activities to generate climate finance, however the sheer scale of new finance required raises questions on how to expand and transition to Article 6, according to a report launched at the COP27 conference on Thursday.
COP27: East African nations learn valuable lessons on Article 6 removals from VCM -report
A group of seven East African nations are successfully using Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) activities to generate climate finance, however the sheer scale of new finance required raises questions on how to expand and transition to Article 6, according to a report launched at the COP27 conference on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.