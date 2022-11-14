Canadian VER investor expects “transformational” growth in 2023 after suffering millions in losses

A Canada-based voluntary carbon credit investor on Monday said it is readying for a successful 2023, even as the firm reported several million in losses over the first financial quarter and further uncertainty regarding REDD offset deliveries.