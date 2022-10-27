Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) does not have the legal authority to rescind the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation next December, while an orderly exit needs to be ensured should the state follow through with leaving the power sector market, according to public comments published this week.
Green groups assail legal rationale of repealing Virginia RGGI regulation, business calls for orderly exit
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) does not have the legal authority to rescind the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation next December, while an orderly exit needs to be ensured should the state follow through with leaving the power sector market, according to public comments published this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.