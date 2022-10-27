Green groups assail legal rationale of repealing Virginia RGGI regulation, business calls for orderly exit

Published 17:38 on October 27, 2022 / Last updated at 17:38 on October 27, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) does not have the legal authority to rescind the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation next December, while an orderly exit needs to be ensured should the state follow through with leaving the power sector market, according to public comments published this week.