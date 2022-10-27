CBAM should have nimble design to adjust to evolving global circumstances -report

Published 19:37 on October 27, 2022 / Last updated at 20:07 on October 27, 2022 / Americas, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US / No Comments

The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) needs to stay agile to recognise the evolving global geopolitical context and asymmetries of climate policies, with the US Inflation Reduction Act a prevalent example, a research group emphasised on Thursday.