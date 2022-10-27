A group of companies announced on Thursday a multi-year trial of carbon capture technology in the steel sector, with an eye to support full scale deployment through a design and feasibility study.
Firms launch carbon capture tests at EU, North American steelmaking plants
A group of companies announced on Thursday a multi-year trial of carbon capture technology in the steel sector, with an eye to support full scale deployment through a design and feasibility study.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.