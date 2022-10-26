Indonesia adopts carbon trading regulations

Published 08:24 on October 26, 2022 / Last updated at 08:24 on October 26, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Indonesia has finalised and adopted regulations guiding domestic and international carbon trade, results-based payments, and carbon fees, providing some clarity for global emissions traders that have had voluntary offset issuances disrupted in recent months as the rules were under development.