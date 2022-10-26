Indonesia has finalised and adopted regulations guiding domestic and international carbon trading, results-based payments, and carbon fees, providing some clarity for global emissions traders that have had voluntary offset issuances disrupted in recent months as the rules were under development.
Indonesia adopts carbon trading regulations
