Project to harmonise global carbon credit registry data to launch in December

Published 09:32 on October 26, 2022 / Last updated at 09:32 on October 26, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A joint initiative to provide an open source metadata system to share information about carbon credits and projects across digital platforms and ease integration of multiple registry systems will go live before the end of the year, it was announced on Wednesday.