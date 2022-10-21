Climate Talks > FEATURE: Experts cool on crediting ocean-based removals despite surging interest

FEATURE: Experts cool on crediting ocean-based removals despite surging interest

Published 10:47 on October 21, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:47 on October 21, 2022  /  Climate Talks, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Despite an increase in interest for ocean-based CO2 removals, experts are sceptical on their capacity to grow into large-scale carbon credit-generating technologies amid substantial hurdles relating to MRV, regulation, and the nascency of the technology itself.

Despite an increase in interest for ocean-based CO2 removals, experts are sceptical on their capacity to grow into large-scale carbon credit-generating technologies amid substantial hurdles relating to MRV, regulation, and the nascency of the technology itself.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software