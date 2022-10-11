UPDATE – Article 6.4 removals consultation responses focus on CCS, tonne-year accounting, and ocean projects

Submissions as part of a public consultation on removals methodology for the UN's new centralised crediting mechanism under the Paris Agreement have so far focused on the role of carbon capture and storage (CCS), tonne-year accounting methods, and ocean-based carbon projects, according to documents published on the UNFCCC website and seen by Carbon Pulse.