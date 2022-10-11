Updates to include the response from Carbon Market Watch
UPDATE – Article 6.4 removals consultation responses focus on CCS, tonne-year accounting, and ocean projects
Submissions as part of a public consultation on removals methodology for the UN's new centralised crediting mechanism under the Paris Agreement have so far focused on the role of carbon capture and storage (CCS), tonne-year accounting methods, and ocean-based carbon projects, according to documents published on the UNFCCC website and seen by Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
