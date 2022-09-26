Low-cost air carrier EasyJet on Monday announced it will soon stop automatically purchasing carbon credits to offset flight emissions as part of its net zero roadmap, and instead focus on a suite of other GHG mitigation strategies in its SBTi-aligned plan.
UK airline EasyJet to halt VER purchases in new net zero plan
