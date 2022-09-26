Aviation/CORSIA > UK airline EasyJet to halt VER purchases in new net zero plan

UK airline EasyJet to halt VER purchases in new net zero plan

Published 17:32 on September 26, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:32 on September 26, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Nature-based, Switzerland, UK ETS, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Low-cost air carrier EasyJet on Monday announced it will soon stop automatically purchasing carbon credits to offset flight emissions as part of its net zero roadmap, and instead focus on a suite of other GHG mitigation strategies in its SBTi-aligned plan.

