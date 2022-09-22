The extension of the California cap-and-trade programme past 2030 can find legal basis in several different areas of statute, though doing so without a two-thirds legislative vote might be riskier for some avenues than others, experts said Wednesday.
Multiple paths exist for California carbon market extension amid “spectrum of legal risk”
The extension of the California cap-and-trade programme past 2030 can find legal basis in several different areas of statute, though doing so without a two-thirds legislative vote might be riskier for some avenues than others, experts said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.