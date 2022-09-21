California fuel emissions narrow towards 2021 levels through June on slowing gasoline sales

Gasoline sales in California in June retreated from May's year-to-date high and stayed beneath 2021 totals, while diesel consumption surged to the second-largest amount this year, according to state data released Wednesday.