NA Markets: CCAs plumb 6-mth low as stronger 2030 GHG bill rejected, RGGI slides before Virginia clarity

Published 23:02 on September 1, 2022 / Last updated at 23:10 on September 1, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices exacerbated a two-week slide on Thursday as Golden State lawmakers turned down an enhanced 2030 climate bill, as RGGI Allowance (RGA) values counteracted a pre-auction dip on news that Virginia will not immediately exit the programme.