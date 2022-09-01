California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices exacerbated a two-week slide on Thursday as Golden State lawmakers turned down an enhanced 2030 climate bill, as RGGI Allowance (RGA) values counteracted a pre-auction dip on news that Virginia will not immediately exit the programme.
NA Markets: CCAs plumb 6-mth low as stronger 2030 GHG bill rejected, RGGI slides before Virginia clarity
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices exacerbated a two-week slide on Thursday as Golden State lawmakers turned down an enhanced 2030 climate bill, as RGGI Allowance (RGA) values counteracted a pre-auction dip on news that Virginia will not immediately exit the programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.