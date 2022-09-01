World Bank to start payments to DRC to protect rainforest -source

Published 19:01 on September 1, 2022 / Last updated at 19:01 on September 1, 2022

The World Bank is going ahead with a programme to protect rainforests in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after key milestones were achieved including the finalisation of a benefit sharing plan, a source close to the process told Carbon Pulse this week.