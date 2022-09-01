Energy investment in Indonesia needs to triple by end of decade if net zero goal is to be reached, IEA says

Indonesia will need to almost triple energy investment by 2030 from today’s level, or by around $8 billion per year compared with a business-as-usual pathway, if the Southeast Asian economy is to reach net zero emissions by 2060, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) released on Friday.