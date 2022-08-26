Higher coal burn will maintain support for EUA prices despite a growing number of industrial shutdowns across Europe due to fresh record highs across power and gas markets that will dent demand for emissions allowances, analysts told Carbon Pulse.
ANALYSIS: Higher coal burn to mute ETS impact of industrial demand destruction
