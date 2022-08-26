Senegal has become the 18th nation to sign up to Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), with a view to begin generating carbon credits aligned with regulations under the Paris Agreement.
Japan, Senegal sign carbon trading partnership framework
Senegal has become the 18th nation to sign up to Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), with a view to begin generating carbon credits aligned with regulations under the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.