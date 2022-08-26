The Malaysian state of Sarawak’s forthcoming framework for generating offsets from forest carbon activities must learn from international examples as well as comply with standards that are set globally, the region’s premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, said on Friday.
Sarawak forest carbon rules must adhere to international guidelines, official says
The Malaysian state of Sarawak’s forthcoming framework for generating offsets from forest carbon activities must learn from international examples as well as comply with standards that are set globally, the region’s premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, said on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.