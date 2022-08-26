Sarawak forest carbon rules must adhere to international guidelines, official says

Published 11:14 on August 26, 2022 / Last updated at 11:14 on August 26, 2022

The Malaysian state of Sarawak’s forthcoming framework for generating offsets from forest carbon activities must learn from international examples as well as comply with standards that are set globally, the region’s premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, said on Friday.