Weekly trading volume in China’s national emissions market fell below 100,000 units over the past week, as the lack of policy direction continues to mute trading activity.
CN Markets: CEA trading volume sinks below 100k mark, market outlook still shrouded in policy uncertainty
Weekly trading volume in China’s national emissions market fell below 100,000 units over the past week, as the lack of policy direction continues to mute trading activity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.