Primary supply in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) has continued to thin this month amid ongoing backlogs at key registries, helping lift offset prices from the bear market earlier in the summer.
Offset issuance slump seen helping lift voluntary carbon market prices
Primary supply in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) has continued to thin this month amid ongoing backlogs at key registries, helping lift offset prices from the bear market earlier in the summer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.