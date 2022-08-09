Czech utility CEZ reported a lagged hedged position for H1 on Tuesday despite increased coal-fired output and bumper earnings, giving a bullish signal for EUAs for the rest of the year.
CEZ lags on hedging as coal burn covers output shortfall
Czech utility CEZ reported a lagged hedged position for H1 on Tuesday despite increased coal-fired output and bumper earnings, giving a bullish signal for EUAs for the rest of the year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.