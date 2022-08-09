Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:27 on August 9, 2022 / Last updated at 12:27 on August 9, 2022

Trading in EUAs continued to diminish on Tuesday as the holiday period reached its peak, with prices moving in their narrowest range of the year so far and volume shrinking to its lowest since the early June public holidays, while energy markets edged lower despite warnings of higher temperatures.