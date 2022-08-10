EUA prices dropped sharply in late morning trading on Wednesday as traders anticipated the UK allowance auction in the afternoon that was expected to lead to some selling of EUAs, while energy prices rose as tensions in Ukraine mounted after attacks on Russian forces in Crimea.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUA prices dropped sharply in late morning trading on Wednesday as traders anticipated the UK allowance auction in the afternoon that was expected to lead to some selling of EUAs, while energy prices rose as tensions in Ukraine mounted after attacks on Russian forces in Crimea.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.