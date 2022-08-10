Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:49 on August 10, 2022 / Last updated at 12:49 on August 10, 2022

EUA prices dropped sharply in late morning trading on Wednesday as traders anticipated the UK allowance auction in the afternoon that was expected to lead to some selling of EUAs, while energy prices rose as tensions in Ukraine mounted after attacks on Russian forces in Crimea.