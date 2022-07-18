Seven global airlines to explore DAC carbon credit purchases

Published 21:47 on July 18, 2022 / Last updated at 21:47 on July 18, 2022 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Seven international airline groups on Monday announced letters of intent to explore buying carbon removal units from a US-based direct air capture (DAC) platform.