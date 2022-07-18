Washington state publishes draft Clean Fuels Program regulations

Published 23:09 on July 18, 2022 / Last updated at 23:13 on July 18, 2022

The Washington State Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday released draft regulations to implement the Clean Fuels Program (WCFP) in 2023, with the initial compliance period extended to two years.