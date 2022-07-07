China > Tianjin to introduce small-scale offset scheme

Tianjin to introduce small-scale offset scheme

Published 09:45 on July 7, 2022  /  Last updated at 09:45 on July 7, 2022  /  China, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

Tianjin is set to roll out a small-scale offset scheme targeting households and individuals, making the northern Chinese city the latest in a growing line of regions seeking to expand the scope of offset markets.

Tianjin is set to roll out a small-scale offset scheme targeting households and individuals, making the northern Chinese city the latest in a growing line of regions seeking to expand the scope of offset markets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software