Verra proposes new label for ‘best-in-class’ nature removal offsets

Published 14:00 on July 7, 2022 / Last updated at 13:46 on July 7, 2022

Offset standard manager and developer Verra on Thursday proposed a new carbon credit label for nature-based removal units that would signify greater attention paid to accurate emissions baselines and preventing leakage.