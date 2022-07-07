Offset standard manager and developer Verra on Thursday proposed a new carbon credit label for nature-based removal units that would signify greater attention paid to accurate emissions baselines and preventing leakage.
Verra proposes new label for ‘best-in-class’ nature removal offsets
Offset standard manager and developer Verra on Thursday proposed a new carbon credit label for nature-based removal units that would signify greater attention paid to accurate emissions baselines and preventing leakage.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.