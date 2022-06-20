The chances of a European Parliament compromise on EU ETS reforms appear to have improved as a crunch vote looms this week, amid few fresh amendment submissions and as one well-placed source suggested that a fourth political group may also support the move.
Prospects for EU ETS reform compromise improve ahead of repeat Parliament vote
