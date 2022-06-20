EMEA > Switzerland’s first Phase 3 carbon permit auction clears at record high

Switzerland’s first Phase 3 carbon permit auction clears at record high

Published 19:14 on June 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:17 on June 20, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, Switzerland  /  No Comments

Switzerland's latest carbon permit auction has cleared at a new record high.

Switzerland’s latest carbon permit auction has cleared at a new record high.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software