BP acquires key 40% role in big Australian green hydrogen export project

Published 06:35 on June 15, 2022 / Last updated at 06:35 on June 15, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Japan, Other APAC, South Korea / No Comments

UK oil and gas major BP has acquired a 40.5% stake and operatorship of the Asian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), a massive solar and wind project in north-west Australia that aims to export green hydrogen or ammonia, the company announced on Wednesday.