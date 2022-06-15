UPDATE: NZ Market: New Zealand auction clears at NZ$76, CCR exhausted

Published 01:23 on June 15, 2022 / Last updated at 03:40 on June 15, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand’s second carbon allowance auction for the year cleared at NZ$76 ($47.31), while the entire cost containment reserve (CCR) for the year has now been exhausted, as was widely predicted.