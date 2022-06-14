UN climate talks outline steps needed to advance global carbon markets

Published 20:26 on June 14, 2022 / Last updated at 20:33 on June 14, 2022

UN climate negotiations in Bonn have outlined several technical issues that need to be addressed to advance government-level emissions trade, including infrastructure to track trade, accounting practicalities, and other issues that also have implications for the voluntary carbon market (VCM).