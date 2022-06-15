Two main crypto carbon groups are considering to share the responsibility to rid the market of the over 670,000 remaining carbon tokens from a Chinese HFC-23 project brought onto blockchain last year.
Crypto groups weigh joint effort to destroy HFC-23 carbon tokens
Two main crypto carbon groups are considering to share the responsibility to rid the market of the over 670,000 remaining carbon tokens from a Chinese HFC-23 project brought onto blockchain last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.