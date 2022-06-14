EU lawmakers object to plans to feature gas and nuclear in green rulebook

Two cross-party committees of the European Parliament voted by a thin margin on Tuesday against including natural gas and nuclear energy on a list of climate-friendly investments, teeing up a full Parliament ballot early next month.

A joint sitting of the Parliament’s environment (ENVI) and economic (ECON) committees voted by 76 to 62 with four abstentions in favour of scrapping the so-called second delegated act of the Taxonomy Regulation.

Tuesday’s resolution sets the scene for a full Parliament vote at a plenary setting on July 4-7, with senior lawmakers from across the political spectrum arguing that the inclusion of gas and nuclear would only help companies greenwash their operations while falling short of responding to the investors’ growing need for transparency.

“We are not saying no to gas, we are not saying no to nuclear, we are saying no that the sustainable finance is misused to finance additional projects,” Luxembourg MEP Christophe Hansen said last week on behalf of the centre-right EPP party as part of a briefing held by a cross-party coalition.

The relatively narrow margin of today’s vote still leaves the outlook uncertain for the resolution, which requires 353 votes out of 705 to block the rules.

Many observers consider this number too hard to attain because the ballot will be held in person, which normally results in lower attendance.

“All the focus is still very much on whether Parliament will adopt the delated act or not,” one Commission source told Carbon Pulse, noting that the divided Council of member states was far less likely to reach its required threshold needed to reject the measure.

However, the source downplayed the significance of today’s cross-committee vote given the challenges of reaching 353 votes in the full Parliament ballot.

“What happens at the committee level may only stay at the committee level”, the official said.

LONG-STANDING CRITICISM

Including gas and nuclear in the taxonomy has drawn fierce criticism from green campaigners and investors, who say that the Commission is going against scientific advice by doing so.

The regulation has sharply divided member states, with nuclear-reliant France wanting atomic energy included, while Germany and Central and Eastern European nations are keen for gas to be considered a “transitional fuel”.

Prospects for the delegated act have worsened since the advent of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the bloc’s resulting attempt to shift away from Russian fossil fuels, with lawmakers more reluctant to back measures that could favour gas investments and in turn strengthen Moscow’s position.

“We are in the middle of a climate crisis, so encouragement for investments in fossil fuels is the last thing we need now,” Bas Eikhout, a prominent member of the Greens, wrote on Twitter.

“It makes us more dependent on the import of fossil fuels. This is one of the reasons why our energy prices are currently so high. We want to get rid of our import dependence on gas and uranium from Russia.”

By Federica Di Sario – federica@carbon-pulse.com