Euro Markets: “Baffling” EUAs post biggest gain in two weeks as cooling demand rises

Published 17:29 on June 14, 2022 / Last updated at 22:08 on June 14, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices made their biggest gain in two weeks on Tuesday as lawmakers agreed to resubmit changes to the ETS reform bill to the full Parliament, while power and coal prices advanced on increasing cooling demand and gas prices jumped after a major US LNG exporter delayed the restart of a unit.