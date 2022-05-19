G7 economies are well placed to be the first movers to reduce emissions from heavy industry, in turn setting out a path for the rest of the world to decarbonise the emissions-intensive sector, a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) released on Thursday has said.
G7 can lead the way to reduce global heavy industry emissions, IEA says
G7 economies are well placed to be the first movers to reduce emissions from heavy industry, in turn setting out a path for the rest of the world to decarbonise the emissions-intensive sector, a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) released on Thursday has said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.