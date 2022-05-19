G7 can lead the way to reduce global heavy industry emissions, IEA says

Published 07:24 on May 19, 2022

G7 economies are well placed to be the first movers to reduce emissions from heavy industry, in turn setting out a path for the rest of the world to decarbonise the emissions-intensive sector, a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) released on Thursday has said.