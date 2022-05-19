Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:08 on May 19, 2022 / Last updated at 13:08 on May 19, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices continued to slump on Thursday as a weak auction compounded bearish sentiment following EU proposals to sell allowances from the MSR to raise money to accelerate its clean energy expansion and shift away from Russian fossil fuel exports.