Vietnam signs carbon market MoU with US bank

Published 07:18 on May 13, 2022 / Last updated at 07:18 on May 13, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Vietnamese government has partnered with a US-headquartered banking group to drive the development of a carbon credit market and offset projects to help the nation achieve its climate change ambitions.