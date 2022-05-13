Chevron, Pertamina to collaborate on offsets, low carbon projects in Asian markets

Indonesia’s national oil company (NOC) Pertamina has formed a partnership with US major Chevron to co-operate on low carbon business opportunities in Indonesia and other Asian markets, they companies announced Friday.