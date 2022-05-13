Australian Market Roundup: Trading activity erupts ahead of assumed Labor victory

Published 06:47 on May 13, 2022 / Last updated at 06:47 on May 13, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s carbon market has seen a flurry of spot deals in the last 48 hours, as buyers take advantage of relatively low prices and as the market starts to price in a Labor Party victory at the upcoming election.