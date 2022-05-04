Americas > Wildfires, diseases show insufficiency of California offset buffer pool -researchers

Published 23:31 on May 4, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:31 on May 4, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Intensifying wildfires and tree-based pathogens may completely wipe out the portions of California’s forest offset buffer pool that are filled by those risk categories, researchers argued in a new study.

