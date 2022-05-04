New California entity seeking to raise $200 mln for WCI allowances

Published 22:22 on May 4, 2022

A new limited partnership that appears associated with a US family investment office is aiming to raise $200 million to put towards California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), according to a document filed Wednesday.