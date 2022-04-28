A Labor victory at the upcoming Australian federal election will not necessarily guarantee an increase in demand for Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs), analysts Reputex said Thursday, noting there are significant unknowns with the Safeguard Mechanism as well as the Emissions Reductions Fund (ERF) leaving the market guessing.
Australian market still in the dark about SMCs, ERF exit fee tax status
