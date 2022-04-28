Japan will allow programmatic approaches in its J-credit system, the government announced Thursday, as the nation continues to reform its offset markets in a bid to boost supply ahead of the launch of its planned domestic voluntary carbon market.
Japan rolls out programmatic option for domestic offset market
