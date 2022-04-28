Shell, Origin want phased-out access to CDM for Australian offset buyers

Published 12:34 on April 28, 2022 / Last updated at 12:48 on April 28, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Australian companies should over time lose the ability to use carbon credits from the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) for offsetting purposes, oil major Shell and power generator Origin Energy have said.