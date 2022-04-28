Australian companies should over time lose the ability to use carbon credits from the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) for offsetting purposes, oil major Shell and power generator Origin Energy have said.
Shell, Origin want phased-out access to CDM for Australian offset buyers
