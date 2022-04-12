The US EPA will issue an emergency waiver to lift a summertime ban on the highest ethanol-content blend of 15% for gasoline, the White House announced on Tuesday, the administration’s latest bid to save Americans money at the pump that raises questions about environmental and climate objectives.
US announces fuel price cut through ethanol emergency waiver
The US EPA will issue an emergency waiver to lift a summertime ban on the highest ethanol-content blend of 15% for gasoline, the White House announced on Tuesday, the administration's latest bid to save Americans money at the pump that raises questions about environmental and climate objectives.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.