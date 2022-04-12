US announces fuel price cut through ethanol emergency waiver

Published 21:19 on April 12, 2022 / Last updated at 21:19 on April 12, 2022 / Americas, International, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The US EPA will issue an emergency waiver to lift a summertime ban on the highest ethanol-content blend of 15% for gasoline, the White House announced on Tuesday, the administration's latest bid to save Americans money at the pump that raises questions about environmental and climate objectives.